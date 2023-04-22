MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Stan Smith Buys 10,000 Shares

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith acquired 10,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,446.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Stan Smith acquired 938 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $3,273.62.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stan Smith acquired 1,458 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $4,636.44.

On Monday, March 20th, Stan Smith bought 3,006 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $9,859.68.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stan Smith bought 3,076 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $12,919.20.

On Monday, March 6th, Stan Smith bought 4,594 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $20,167.66.

On Friday, March 3rd, Stan Smith bought 2,509 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $11,114.87.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stan Smith bought 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $887.04.

On Monday, February 27th, Stan Smith bought 219 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $978.93.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Stan Smith bought 228 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $1,023.72.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stan Smith acquired 62 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $263.50.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAIA opened at $2.95 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on MAIA Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of MAIA Biotechnology worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAIA Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.