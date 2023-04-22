MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.