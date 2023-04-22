Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Further Reading

