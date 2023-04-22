MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 5%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 220,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,124,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. MannKind’s revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MannKind by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.