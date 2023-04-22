Mark Richard Augdahl Purchases 1,334 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading

