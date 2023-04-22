Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

MAR stock opened at $174.41 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.77.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.