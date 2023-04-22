Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,596,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,658,000 after acquiring an additional 239,109 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 20,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.