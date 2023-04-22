Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. Matson also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.81-$0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. Matson has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

