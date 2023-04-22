Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 115,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 306,377 shares.The stock last traded at $67.79 and had previously closed at $62.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.39 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Stories

