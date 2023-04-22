Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Insider Ann Custin Buys 9,075 Shares

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX – Get Rating) insider Ann Custin purchased 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.06 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,844.50 ($24,727.85).

Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

