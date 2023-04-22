ME Group International plc (MEGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on May 19th

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ME Group International Trading Down 1.4 %

MEGP stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.62) on Friday. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81). The firm has a market cap of £496.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,192.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Get ME Group International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Thursday.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.