Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 57.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 2.8 %

MDRR stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.