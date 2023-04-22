Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 57.5% annually over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 2.8 %
MDRR stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Monday, March 13th.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
