Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 260224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$62.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company hold interest in the Ben Lomond property comprising of 2 mining leases covering an area of 21.6 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia.

