Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after buying an additional 265,432 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
