Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRK stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.
In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
