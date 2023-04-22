Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.