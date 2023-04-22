MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 688 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

