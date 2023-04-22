Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,366 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

