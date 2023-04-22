Minor International Public Company Limited (MNILY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1446 per share on Friday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNILY opened at $20.82 on Friday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.
Minor International Public Company Profile
