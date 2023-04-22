Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,465 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

