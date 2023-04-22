Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 692 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 692 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $341.66 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average of $346.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

