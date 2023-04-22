Mission Wealth Management LP Has $158,000 Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

