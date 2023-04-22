Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $214,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $110.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

