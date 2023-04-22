Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $220,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.7 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE WPC opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

