Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

UAL opened at $44.45 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

