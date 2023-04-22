Mizuho Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $34.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $12,248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

