Modiv Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Modiv Stock Up 4.6 %
MDV stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.