Modiv Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Modiv Stock Up 4.6 %

MDV stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Modiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv during the second quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

