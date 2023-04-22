ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.53

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.53 and last traded at $72.63, with a volume of 16847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ModivCare Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 81.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 371,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

