Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 6,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 24,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

