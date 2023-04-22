Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 6,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 24,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mondee Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.
Institutional Trading of Mondee
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondee (MOND)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.