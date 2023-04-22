Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 777 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 998,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

