Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 62 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NOW opened at $473.31 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.28.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

