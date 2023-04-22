Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 167,737 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

