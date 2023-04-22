Morgan Stanley Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $65.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

NYSE CMS opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

