Morgan Stanley Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

