Morgan Stanley Lowers AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $31.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AES. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.
AES Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of AES
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AES
The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.
