Morgan Stanley Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $57.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.84% from the company's current price.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

