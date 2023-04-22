Morgan Stanley Raises Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $90.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

