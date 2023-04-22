Morgan Stanley Trims Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Target Price to $16.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRDG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

NYSE:BRDG opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $343.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.65. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.