Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 384,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,017,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCO. Bank of America raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
