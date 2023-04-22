Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 384,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,017,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCO. Bank of America raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

