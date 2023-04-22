NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.70) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.33).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NWG opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.37) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.13 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.82. The stock has a market cap of £26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,888.89%.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 7,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,631.80). In related news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,350.30). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($24,631.80). Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.