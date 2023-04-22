Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $153.16 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $153.16 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,232.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00314400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00564468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00443752 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,010,030,723 coins and its circulating supply is 40,456,650,946 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

