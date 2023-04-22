NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NetApp by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 12.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

