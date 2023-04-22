Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $347.78.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.86.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.