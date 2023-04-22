Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NWITY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Network International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Network International from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Network International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Stock Up 12.2 %

NWITY opened at $4.97 on Friday. Network International has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.