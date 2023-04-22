Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director William H. Rastetter Sells 6,034 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.17 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.