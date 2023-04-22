NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.46 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 21.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
