NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.46 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 21.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.