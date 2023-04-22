Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.28

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 146094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.
Newmark Group Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.
Newmark Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,007,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 148,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.
