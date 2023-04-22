Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after buying an additional 1,645,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

