Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $334.62.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

