Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.