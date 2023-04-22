Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,546,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after buying an additional 744,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

